Tesla Puts Its Money Where Its Mouth Is in the Biggest Way Possible

Tesla announced it will end production of the high-end Model S and Model X.

The automaker's factory space will be transformed for the Optimus assembly line.

It's time for long-term investors to dust off their original investment thesis.

Investors will never be able to claim that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) doesn't shoot for the stars or go all in on its ambitions and vision. Even from its humble beginnings with only the Roadster for sale, plotting to one day reenergize an all-but-dead global electric vehicle industry, it aimed big. Now Tesla is doing it again, except this time its long-term sights are set outside of the automotive industry, and that comes with a cost.

Goodbyes are difficult

For investors who have been part of Tesla's dramatic rise, it's a bittersweet moment to say goodbye to vehicles that were instrumental in turning Tesla into the business it is today, while grappling with a future of humanoid robots, driverless vehicles, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Tesla announced it will end production of its high-end Model S sedan and Model X crossover in the second quarter and transform that California-based factory space into an assembly line for the Optimus robot, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "It's time to bring the Model S and X programs to an end with an honorable discharge. We are really moving into a future that is based on autonomy," Musk said during the company'searnings callin January.

Perceptive investors likely saw this move coming. After all, Tesla stopped accepting new orders for the Model S and X in China last April due to escalating tariffs -- remember Tesla imports those two models into China, making them very expensive compared to the locally produced Model 3 and Y. As of late 2025, Tesla effectively discontinued taking new orders for the Model S and X in Europe due to low demand.

Take a step back

Before investors panic and have knee-jerk reactions such as saying Tesla is no longer an automaker, or being overly concerned it's discontinuing a big chunk of its product list, it would be wise to take a quick glance at recent sales.

While Tesla doesn't break out its Model S and X sales individually, it gives us plenty of insight through sales of its "other models," which are combined results from the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. In 2025, deliveries of those models totaled 50,850 units, or just over 3% of Tesla's total 1.6 million deliveries.

What it all means

For investors, this officially should mark the fork in the road. It's absolutely time to take a look at when and why you started your Tesla position, and whether it's still the company or has become the company you first aligned with. Tesla is aiming to be far more than an electric vehicle maker, and by the end of this year, the company could be producing Optimus robots with a long-term goal of making a million units annually.

Uncertainty is risk, and Tesla's future and business is arguably more uncertain in this moment than it has ever been, or at least since its early beginnings. There's nothing wrong with that, and the upside is sky-high, but it's also not an investment for everyone. It's critical that investors understand this because Tesla is again shooting for the stars and putting its money where its mouth is. Now it's for you to decide if this is a ride you want to take.

