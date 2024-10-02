News & Insights

Tesla Posts Q3 Production, Deliveries

October 02, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) reported that, in the third quarter, it produced approximately 470,000 vehicles, delivered approximately 463,000 vehicles and deployed 6.9 GWh of energy storage products. For Model 3/Y, production was 443,668 vehicles, and deliveries were 439,975 vehicles.

Tesla noted that its vehicle deliveries and storage deployments represent only two measures of the financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results. The company will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after market close on October 23, 2024.

