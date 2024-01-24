News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Tesla Plans To Launch Compact EV "Redwood" In 2025

January 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has informed suppliers of its intention to commence production of a new affordable electric vehicle known as "Redwood" and is aiming for a June 2025 start for the production of the new compact crossover.

According to Reuters, this move is aimed at competing with lower-priced gasoline cars and an increasing number of affordable electric vehicles, including those from Chinese automaker BYD, which surpassed Tesla as the world's leading electric vehicle maker in the final quarter of 2023.

CEO Elon Musk has long teased the prospect of budget-friendly electric vehicles and self-driving robotaxis, which are expected to be built on next-generation, more cost-effective electric car platforms. Currently, Tesla's most affordable offering, the Model 3 sedan, starts at $38,990 in the United States.

Last year, Tesla reached out to suppliers for quotes on the "Redwood" model and projected a weekly production volume of 10,000 vehicles, as per sources. However, many believe that a mid-2025 production start seems overly optimistic as Tesla has a history of making ambitious promises and failing to deliver. The $25,000 electric vehicle has been in the pipeline for at least six years, with production repeatedly delayed.

Anyway, this report comes at a convenient time for Tesla, as the company has faced criticism for its relatively outdated Model 3 and Y designs. The potential timing of new electric vehicles was one of the most highly anticipated topics for Tesla's upcomingearnings callon January 24. If the new vehicles meet Musk's vision, they could help address these concerns.

Meanwhile, Tesla has started to deliver its Cybertruck, which has received mixed reviews, with some users criticizing quality issues and others praising its performance and boldness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.