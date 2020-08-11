Tesla Plans Five-for-One Stock Split

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) after markets closed Tuesday announced a planned five-for-one stock split, a move that could make the stock more attractive to price-sensitive investors.

Shares of Tesla have had an incredible run in 2020, up 229% year to date. The stock closed Tuesday at $1,374.39 apiece, well above its $211 52-week low. Although stock investing 101 teaches to ignore share price and instead rely on valuation metrics, some investors are anchor in on share prices, tending to shy away from high numbers.

Image source: Tesla.

A stock split reduces the price of a stock without changing the value of the investment. In Tesla's case, the company intends for holders as of August 21 to receive four additional shares for every one they own. At Tuesday's closing price, each of those five shares (four additional + the original share held) would be worth about $274.88, for total consideration matching the current share price.

While the value of an investment in Tesla shouldn't change due to the split, the lower price could attract new investors to the stock.

Shares of Tesla traded up 7% in after-hours trading, adding more than $15 billion to the company's market capitalization despite no change to the automaker's fundamentals. For context, the market cap of fellow automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) is currently $23 billion.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.