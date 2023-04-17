Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal

After plunging in 2022, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock gained more than 70% year-to-date. The rally can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, efforts to boost production, and improved sentiment for growth stocks. However, based on technical indicators, TSLA is a Sell near its current levels, indicating that it is time to sell the stock for a profit.

According to TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, Tesla stock’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 185.75, while its price is $185, making it a Sell. Further, TSLA’s shorter duration EMA (20-day) also signals a bearish trend.

While TSLA stock’s price has appreciated year-to-date, its RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 47.45 implies a Neutral signal. Based on Pivot Points, the stock has the next resistance near $186.57 (see the graph below).

What’s the Prediction for TSLA Stock?

Overall, Tesla is a Sell based on TipRanks’ easy-to-understand summary signals (which combine the moving averages and the technical indicators into a single, summarized signal).

The company’s move to slash prices for its vehicles in order to spur demand is expected to impact its profit margins in the upcoming first quarter. Moreover, excess production over deliveries and increased competition raise concerns over its future stock price movement to some extent.

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Tesla, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, 10 Holds, and three Sells. The average TSLA stock price target of $219.57 suggests nearly 19% upside potential.

