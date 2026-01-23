Tesla Launches Driverless Robotaxis in Austin Without Safety Monitors

Electric Vehicle (EV) giant Tesla TSLA has reached a major milestone in autonomous driving by launching robotaxi rides in Austin, TX, with no human safety monitor inside the vehicle. This means people can now ride in a Tesla that operates autonomously, with no driver or supervisor present in the vehicle. This new step shows Tesla’s growing confidence in its self-driving technology.

The rollout is limited and cautious. Only a small number of Tesla vehicles are currently operating without safety monitors, while the remainder of the robotaxi fleet continues to include human oversight. Tesla is taking a step-by-step approach, which helps it observe real-world performance and improve the system before expanding further.

These robotaxis use Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (‘FSD”) software to navigate city roads, manage traffic and make turns on their own. When Tesla first introduced robotaxi rides in Austin in June 2025, every vehicle had a safety monitor in the passenger seat. That monitor was responsible for intervening and keeping passengers and nearby vehicles safe.

Tesla initially offered robotaxi rides only to influencers and a small group of selected customers. In December 2025, the company began testing robotaxi rides in Austin without a safety driver in the front seat.

Since then, Tesla has continued to expand its testing while keeping most vehicles under human supervision. This gradual rollout helps Tesla test the technology and improve it based on real-world driving experience.

While the Austin launch without safety monitors is a major milestone, Tesla has not yet confirmed a broader expansion plan beyond Austin. For now, TSLA appears focused on refining operations in Austin, with the performance of these early rides likely to play a key role in shaping its future autonomous plans.

Alongside robotaxi services, Tesla is also preparing a new autonomous vehicle called the Cybercab. The company has shared that Cybercab production is set to begin at its Giga Texas factory in less than 100 days. Production will start slowly, and increase gradually over time. The Cybercab vehicle is designed specifically for autonomous use and does not feature a steering wheel or pedals, per Teslarati.

The Cybercab is expected to play a key role in Tesla’s long-term robotaxi vision. Tesla believes the vehicle will help reduce costs and improve efficiency because it is built specifically for self-driving rides. Along with the robotaxi launch, the Cybercab shows Tesla’s plan to expand self-driving transportation in the future.

Overall, Tesla’s measured rollout in Austin indicates that it is pursuing a gradual, methodical path toward integrating fully self-driving vehicles into everyday transportation.

Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ford Motor F, General Motors GM and REV Group REVG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 4 cents and 7 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 68 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 37.8%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REVG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has improved 20 cents and 26 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

