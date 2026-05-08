Tesla Lands Record $100M Deal for 370 Semi Trucks in California

Tesla TSLA received its largest-ever Tesla Semi order after WattEV announced plans to purchase 370 electric Class 8 trucks. The order is valued at about $100 million and is expected to become the largest single electric truck order in California. The first 50 Tesla Semis are expected to be delivered in 2026, while the full fleet is anticipated to become operational by the end of 2027.

More than 300 of the trucks will be used under a joint program with the Port of Oakland. These trucks will support drayage and regional freight transportation while helping California move toward carbon-neutral freight operations. The initiative is expected to support the wider adoption of zero-emission freight transportation across major routes in Northern and Central California.

Tesla’s Megawatt Charging System will power new WattEV charging sites at the Port of Oakland and Fresno facilities. These chargers can add around 300 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

The deal comes as Tesla ramps up Semi production at its Nevada facility, aiming for higher output in 2026. Fleet operators have pointed to the truck’s solid on-road performance, highlighting its powerful acceleration, reduced operating expenses and modern safety technology.

Starting at nearly $290,000 for the 500-mile configuration, the Tesla Semi remains competitively priced against rival Class 8 electric trucks. Tesla disclosed Megacharger pricing at $188,000 per unit, giving fleet operators a clearer view of the total cost structure.

Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII, Cummins CMI and Federal Signal FSS,each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 2.3%. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.9% and 9.6%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 1 cent and 7 cents, respectively, over the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 20.7% and 16.8%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 18 cents and 13 cents, respectively, over the past seven days.

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Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Polaris Inc. (PII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.