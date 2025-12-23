Tesla Is Knocking on $500 Again—Here’s What It Means For January

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) kicked off the week by printing a fresh all-time high on Monday and closing just shy of the psychologically important $500 level. The timing, this side of January, is ideal for investors on the sidelines.

Following a sharp but brief pullback last month, the bears were unable to sustain the downside, and Tesla has since resumed its multi-month uptrend.

As a result, the stock is heading into the final days of the year with momentum firmly on its side, both technically and fundamentally.

Tesla is up roughly 125% from April lows, making it one of the better mega-cap performers of the year. With the stock back at record levels and sentiment continuing to improve, the setup heading into January looks better than ever.

The Failed Pullback Shifted Control Back To The Bulls

Last month’s downside test was an important moment for Tesla. After an extended breakout, the stock finally gave bears an opening to regain control. But that effort, though uncomfortable at the time, ultimately failed as they ran out of steam. There was a broad band of buyers willing to step in at support levels, and the selling pressure quickly dried up.

That failure to begin a broader reversal arguably matters more than the rally itself. When a stock refuses to go down after a strong advance, it often signals that underlying demand is far deeper and more patient than supply. Since turning back up north, Tesla has resumed making higher highs and higher lows, confirming that the primary trend remains intact.

Momentum indicators reinforce that view. The stock’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) continues to run in a strong bullish trend, reflecting sustained upside momentum, while its relative strength index (RSI) is also trending upward. The stock's RSI currently sits around 63—nicely elevated but far from extreme. Both of these readings together suggest the stock is strong without being stretched, a combination that often supports continuation rather than exhaustion.

Heading into January, this fresh high becomes the new key reference point. As long as the stock remains at or above the $500 mark, the path of least resistance remains higher.

Analyst Price Targets Are Rising With the Autonomy and Robotaxi Narrative

Recent analyst updates add another layer of support to the setup. Yesterday, the team at RBC reiterated its Buy rating on Tesla, clearly unafraid to refresh its bullish stance even with the stock at record levels. That view aligns with a run of similar calls made in recent weeks, including Deutsche Bank and Mizuho, the latter assigning a $530 price target, and Wedbush, which went even more aggressive with a $600 target.

What stands out is not the exact numbers of these price targets, but the underlying behavior. Multiple analysts are more than happy to keep reiterating their Buy ratings as Tesla starts hitting new highs. That typically reflects confidence that the rally is grounded in improving fundamentals and has plenty of room to run. It also suggests that, from the Street’s perspective, Tesla’s upside narrative has not been exhausted by the move to new highs.

For January, that backdrop matters. Analyst support does not drive price on its own, but it does tend to cushion pullbacks and reinforce bullish conviction during consolidation phases.

Why $500 Is The Only Number That Matters in January

From here, Tesla’s January outlook revolves around one number. The stock needs to push through $500 and, more importantly, start closing above it. That would signal to the market that this is not just another brief spike, but the beginning of a new phase in the rally.

If that happens, $500 quickly shifts from resistance to support, effectively turning it into a floor rather than a ceiling. Given the strength of the trend since April, that transition could happen faster than many expect.

Of course, January often brings volatility as portfolios reset and profits are taken. Short-term pullbacks would not be surprising. But unless the stock loses momentum decisively or drops below recent support, those moves would likely be viewed as digestion rather than reversal.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.