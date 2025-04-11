Tesla Introduces New Cybertruck at $70,000 Amid Sluggish Demand

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has officially introduced a new rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version of the Cybertruck in the United States and Mexico at $70,000. This new model is more expensive than the previously announced RWD model and lacks many features, but it offers increased range. Tesla confirmed that the vehicle comes with a single RWD motor and a driving range of 350 miles, more than the previously announced version with a range of 250 miles. This suggests that it likely uses the same battery pack as the Dual Motor and Cyberbeast variants.



Initially, it was unclear if this version was intended for the Middle East or would replace the previously announced $62,000 RWD model. Now, Tesla has added the Cybertruck Long Range RWD to its online configurator for customers of the United States and Mexico. Before the incentive, it starts at $70,000, which is $9,000 more than the earlier RWD version, but offers an additional 100 miles of range. This variant is also $10,000 cheaper than the Dual Motor model.



However, the new RWD variant comes with several trade-offs. It drops the second motor and powered tonneau. Soft tonneau is available at $750, which boosts the range to 362 miles. It also drops the adaptive suspension, rear lightbar, rear screen and even the truck bed’s power outlets, per Tesla’s website. The new variant’s deliveries are expected to begin in June.



Tesla’s Cybertruck is facing a tough start in 2025. Per Cox Automotive, the company delivered 6,406 units in the first quarter. While the deliveries are twice the number it made in the year-ago period, the figure is significantly down from the 14,416 and 12,991 units sold in the third and fourth quarters of 2024, respectively.



The EV giant is facing multiple challenges that include several recalls and rising material costs due to potential tariffs on steel, aluminum and imported parts. These factors, combined with sluggish demand, have left Tesla with about 2,400 unsold Cybertrucks in inventory, per Jalopnik. The broader auto market is also under pressure. Tariff-related cost increases are expected to drive up vehicle prices significantly, with Goldman Sachs recently cutting its U.S. auto sales forecast for 2025 by 1 million units to 15.4 million.

