Tesla Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $840 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $2.12 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.76 billion or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $24.90 billion from $25.70 billion last year.

