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Tesla Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

April 22, 2026 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $477 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $409 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.453 billion or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $22.387 billion from $19.335 billion last year.

Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $477 Mln. vs. $409 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $22.387 Bln vs. $19.335 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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