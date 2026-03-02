Tesla Hits 8.4B FSD Miles: Is Unsupervised Autonomy Within Reach?

Tesla’s TSLA Full Self-Driving (“FSD”) (Supervised) system has crossed 8.4 billion cumulative miles driven, per TSLA’s official safety page. Tesla has consistently stressed that extensive real-world driving data is critical to refining its neural-network-based autonomous driving technology. Every mile driven with FSD (Supervised) activated provides more edge cases and real-world scenarios that help train and improve the system.

The achievement also moves Tesla nearer to a target earlier highlighted by CEO Elon Musk. Around 10 billion miles of training data could be required to enable safe, unsupervised self-driving at scale, pointing to the long tail of uncommon yet complex driving scenarios that must be mastered through real-world experience, per Musk.

The growth in cumulative miles has accelerated sharply over the past few years. The total rose from roughly six million miles in 2021 to 80 million in 2022, then climbed to 670 million in 2023. Momentum increased further with 2.25 billion miles logged in 2024 and 4.25 billion in 2025. Tesla owners have already added around 1 billion miles using the system within the first 50 days of the year. At the current pace, the fleet is moving closer to hitting the 10-billion-mile mark this year, per Teslarati.

Alongside this milestone, Tesla has begun supervised FSD testing in Abu Dhabi under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre, expanding its global testing efforts. The initiative represents the emirate’s first official testing framework for Tesla’s supervised autonomous driving system. Trials of FSD (Supervised) are being carried out with backing from the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council and in collaboration with the Legislation Lab at the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet.

Competitive Context

Waymo, the autonomous driving subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, has built its 6th-generation Waymo Driver on seven years of safety-proven service, accumulating nearly 200 million fully autonomous miles. These miles were driven across the dense urban cores of more than 10 major cities and an expanding freeway network. Operating the only fully autonomous service at this scale has shown GOOGL’s Waymo that safe AI depends on resilient inputs. That’s why the GOOGL’s Waymo Driver uses a custom, multi-modal sensor suite, cameras, imaging radar, and lidar working together, to handle rare, one-in-a-million driving events with confidence.

Last October,General Motors GM announced plans to introduce “eyes-off” hands-free driving technology starting in 2028, debuting on the Cadillac Escalade IQ electric SUV. General Motors has mapped 600,000 miles of hands-free driving routes across North America, while customers have logged 700 million miles using Super Cruise without any reported crashes attributed to the system. In addition, technologies and validation processes developed through GM’s Cruise contribute more than five million miles of fully driverless experience.

However, these mileage figures are not directly comparable, as Tesla represents supervised driving with an attentive driver, Waymo reflects fully driverless operations, and GM covers hands-free systems that still require driver oversight.

