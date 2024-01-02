News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Tesla FY23 Sales Up 38%

January 02, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Tuesday said it delivered 1.81 million cars in 2023, which is a 38 percent growth. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company produced about 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles.

"In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38 percent YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35 percent YoY to 1.85 million," Tesla said in a statement.

"Sales of the Model 3 and Model Y totaled around 1.73 million, while sales of other models amounted to an additional 68,874 vehicles."

"Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023," said Tesla.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.