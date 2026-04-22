Tesla Earnings Highlight Soaring Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Subscriptions. Here's a Look at This Catalyst -- and 3 More Surprising Figures From the Report

Key Points

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (Supervised) subscriptions climbed 51% year over year in Q1.

Services and other revenue rose sharply, too -- far outpacing Tesla's total revenue growth.

Despite ramping up capital expenditures, free cash flow was positive.

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Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) moved higher in extended trading on Wednesday after the electric vehicle company released its first-quarter update, and it's not hard to see why.

Yes, total revenue rose 16% year over year to $22.39 billion. Yes, free cash flow came in at a surprisingly strong $1.44 billion. But the more important part of the report may have been what management said about Tesla's attempt to become something more than a car company.

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Sure, the company's core automotive business is still doing most of the work. But the stock's valuation continues to imply that investors are betting on a business that eventually derives a larger share of its profits from software, services, and fleet-based revenue. While Tesla's latest report did not prove the transition, it did present four figures that make the bull case look more tangible than before.

1. Full Self-Driving (Supervised) subscriptions are soaring

This was the headline figure for me: Tesla ended Q1 with 1.28 million active Full Self-Driving (Supervised) subscriptions, up from 1.10 million in Q4 and 0.85 million a year earlier.

That is 51% year-over-year growth. By contrast, Tesla's total deliveries rose just 6% year over year to 358,023.

That gap matters. It suggests Tesla may be finding a way to grow monetization per vehicle faster than it grows vehicle volume.

But investors should not get carried away. Even with 1.28 million active subscriptions, that is still only about 14% of Tesla's 9.2 million cumulative deliveries. So, the adoption curve still has a long way to go.

2. Services and other revenue surged

Tesla's services and other revenue, which includes sales of used vehicles, non-warranty maintenance services, part sales, paid Supercharging, insurance services revenue, and retail merchandise sales, rose 42% year over year to $3.75 billion. That was far faster than the company's 16% total revenue growth and also much faster than automotive revenue growth, which came in at the same 16% pace as the overall business.

Additionally, services and other revenue now notably account for nearly 17% of Tesla's total revenue -- up from about 14% a year earlier.

3. Gross margin moved up sharply

Another notable figure from the report was Tesla's total gross margin of 21.1%. That was up from 16.3% in the first quarter of 2025 and even up from 20.1% in Q4.

Total gross profit rose 50% year over year to $4.72 billion -- well ahead of the company's 16% revenue growth.

But the margin picture was not perfect. Operating margin was 4.2%, down from 5.7% in Q4, while operating expenses rose 37% year over year. So, while gross margin improved nicely, Tesla is still spending heavily.

4. Free cash flow bought Tesla some breathing room

Finally, there is free cash flow. Tesla generated $3.94 billion in operating cash flow, spent $2.49 billion on capital expenditures, and produced $1.44 billion in free cash flow. That was up from $664 million a year earlier.

This free cash flow is important, as it comes ahead of what will likely be a spending surge for the company as it invests heavily in a number of growth initiatives. Going into the year, the company had said it expected its capital expenditures during 2026 to exceed $20 billion.

Important progress

Overall, these metrics show that while Tesla is still clearly in the middle of a costly transition, it's also making real progress.

During the company's first-quarter update, management said it expects "hardware-related profits to be accompanied by an acceleration of AI, software and fleet-based profits" over time.

The four figures above -- soaring FSD subscriptions, fast-growing services revenue, a much better gross margin, and stronger-than-expected free cash flow -- are all signs that the company is navigating the early days of this transition well.

With this said, automotive revenue still accounted for about 73% of Tesla's total revenue in Q1. In addition, inventory also rose to 27 days of supply from 15 in Q4.

And as of this writing, Tesla still carries a market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion and trades at more than 300 times earnings. So, while this quarter made the transition story look more credible, Tesla still has to prove that these higher-margin, faster-growing pieces can become large enough to truly transform the company.

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Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.