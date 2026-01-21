Tesla Denies Job Cuts At Berlin Plant: Reuters

Markets
(RTTNews) - EV giant Tesla (TSLA) has no plans to lower production or cut staff at its gigafactory outside Berlin, the company said on Wednesday.

The company denied earlier media reports that said the company had reduced its workforce in the German factory significantly over the past couple of years.

According to research by Handelsblatt, 10,703 people currently work at the plant. At the works council election two years ago, there were 12,415.

"Compared to 2024, there has been no significant reduction in the number of permanent staff. Nor are there any such plans," Tesla said in an emailed statement, Reuters reported.

"The message from factory management remains: the situation and outlook at the gigafactory are stable - especially with regard to employee jobs," the statement added.

Tesla said it was "completely normal" to see some fluctuation at the nearly four-year-old factory, adding that the need for temporary workers had decreased since the initial ramp-up of production.

