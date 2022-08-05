Markets
Tesla Board Approves Three-for-One Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that its board has approved and declared a three-for-one split of its common stock.

The Luxury electric car maker said that each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022.

Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.

