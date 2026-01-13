Markets
Tesla And EEOC Agree To Settlement Talks In 2023 Race Discrimination Case : Reports

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. will enter settlement negotiations with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over a 2023 lawsuit alleging race-based harassment at its Fremont, California factory, according to several media reports.

Tesla has reportedly agreed to private mediation with the EEOC, which is expected to begin in March or April once a mediator is selected. The agency has asked that certain evidence-gathering deadlines be put on hold so mediation can take priority. If discussions fail, both sides will submit proposals to the presiding judge by June 17 on how to proceed.

The EEOC filed its lawsuit against Tesla in September 2023, alleging that the company violated federal law by tolerating severe and widespread harassment of Black employees. The complaint cited racial slurs and racist graffiti, including swastikas and nooses, some of which allegedly appeared on vehicles coming off the assembly line.

