Tesco PLC Executes Significant Share Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:19 am EDT

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has repurchased over 6 million of its ordinary shares as part of its £1 billion share buyback program, with shares bought at an average price of 353.80 pence each. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to approximately 6.83 billion, potentially impacting shareholder ownership percentages. The share buyback reflects Tesco’s continued commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

