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Tesco FY Profit Rises

April 16, 2026 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesco (TSCO.L) reported preliminary fiscal year profit before tax, on a 53-week basis, from continuing operations basis, of 2.40 billion pounds compared to 2.21 billion pounds, up 8.5% from last year. EPS from continuing operations basis was 27.1 pence compared to 23.1 pence. Revenue exc. VAT, inc. fuel was 73.71 billion pounds compared to 69.92 billion pounds, up 5.4%.

On a 52-week comparable basis, adjusted operating profit was 3.15 billion pounds compared to 3.13 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted EPS increased to 29.0 pence from 27.4 pence. Sales exc. VAT, exc. fuel was 66.59 billion pounds compared to 63.64 billion pounds.

At last close, Tesco shares were trading at 471.4 pence, down 0.095%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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