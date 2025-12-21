Terumo (TRUMF) Price Target Decreased by 15.25% to 19.81

The average one-year price target for Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF) has been revised to $19.81 / share. This is a decrease of 15.25% from the prior estimate of $23.38 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.78 to a high of $24.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.66% from the latest reported closing price of $17.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terumo. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRUMF is 0.33%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 191,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,806K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,271K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 13,825K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,871K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 5.98% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,934K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,554K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 11.28% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 12,295K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,924K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 11.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,664K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,505K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRUMF by 14.71% over the last quarter.

