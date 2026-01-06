Markets

Terumo Launches SurTract Safety Syringe In US Market

January 06, 2026 — 10:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Terumo Medical Corp. (4543.T) announced on Tuesday that it will be launching its SurTract Safety Syringe in the U.S.

This syringe comes with SafeR passive safety technology created by Roncadelle Operations. They plan to start distribution in early 2026, targeting hospitals, clinics, and emergency care settings.

The neat feature about this syringe is that it has an automatic needle retraction feature that kicks in right after it's used, which should help cut down on needle-stick injuries while still keeping things standard in clinical practices.

Terumo also mentioned it's designed to make injections more comfortable, reduce medication and medical waste, and offers different needle options to choose from.

This partnership aims to provide a reliable, next-gen syringe that boosts safety for both healthcare workers and patients.

Terumo closed Tuesday's trading at JPY 2,277.50, up JPY 15.00 or 0.66 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

