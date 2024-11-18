Tertiary Minerals Unveils CEO Bonus Scheme

Tertiary Minerals (GB:TYM) has released an update.

Tertiary Minerals has introduced a new discretionary bonus scheme for its CEO, potentially awarding up to 30% of the annual salary in shares. For 2023, CEO Patrick Cheetham received a bonus of 21% of his salary, paid in shares to minimize cash outlay. The issuance of these shares will increase the company’s ordinary share count to over 3.7 billion, as they prepare for trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

