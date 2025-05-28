Terreno Sells Property in Commerce, CA, Boosts Financial Flexibility

Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO announced the disposition of an industrial property located in Commerce, CA. The sale was carried out on May 22, 2025, for approximately $97 million. This move highlights the company’s strategy of disposing of non-core assets and building a more robust portfolio, which will aid future growth.

The property consists of five multi-tenant industrial buildings spanning around 545,000 square feet on 24 acres of land. It is 99% leased to 12 tenants.

Terreno Realty had purchased the property on May 30, 2012, for $52.4 million. The investment yielded an unleveraged internal rate of 9.5% to the company.

TRNO’s Past Dispositions

Terreno Realty’s dispositions are an integral part of its ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and enhance its financial performance. Last week, the company sold an industrial property in Bellevue, WA, for $17.5 million. In the first quarter of 2025, Terreno Realty sold two properties with two industrial distribution buildings spanning around 88,000 square feet at an aggregate sale value of around $24.9 million.

Moreover, the company remains focused on acquiring and operating its asset base in the six major coastal U.S. markets — Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, D.C. — as demand for industrial real estate space remains buoyant.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 5.8% compared with the industry's decline of 5.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

