TerraVest Industries Inc. Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$10.04 million, or C$0.45 per share. This compares with C$28.18 million, or C$1.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.1% to C$442.56 million from C$311.45 million last year.

TerraVest Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$10.04 Mln. vs. C$28.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.45 vs. C$1.39 last year. -Revenue: C$442.56 Mln vs. C$311.45 Mln last year.

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