TerraVest Industries Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) reported a profit for first quarter of C$0.03 million

The company's earnings totaled C$0.03 million, or C$1.50 per share. This compares with C$0.03 million, or C$1.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 70.8% to C$0.41 million from C$0.24 million last year.

TerraVest Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.03 Mln. vs. C$0.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.50 vs. C$1.42 last year. -Revenue: C$0.41 Mln vs. C$0.24 Mln last year.

