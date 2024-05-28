Terramin Australia Pushes Major Mining Projects

Terramin Australia Limited (AU:TZN) has released an update.

Terramin Australia Limited, under the guidance of Chair Feng Sheng, is advancing its Tala Hamza Zinc Project with a mine life exceeding 20 years and is navigating legal challenges for its Bird in Hand Gold Project. The company is also progressing with its Kapunda Copper Project and a $10 million exploration partnership in South Australia, demonstrating strong commitment to growth and shareholder value.

