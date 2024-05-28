Terramin Australia AGM 2024: Resolutions Passed

Terramin Australia Limited (AU:TZN) has released an update.

Terramin Australia Limited has announced the successful completion of its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), with all proposed resolutions passed by a poll. Shareholders participated decisively, and the detailed outcomes of these resolutions are now available in the company’s report. This significant event reflects shareholder engagement and the company’s commitment to transparency.

