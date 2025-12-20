Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Price Target Increased by 75.91% to 54.63

The average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:TERN) has been revised to $54.63 / share. This is an increase of 75.91% from the prior estimate of $31.05 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.91% from the latest reported closing price of $39.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERN is 0.15%, an increase of 47.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 94,932K shares. The put/call ratio of TERN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 8,127K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 52.31% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,563K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,495K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 6,896K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 5,700K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

