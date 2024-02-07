Terns Pharmaceuticals Appoints Amy Burroughs As CEO

(RTTNews) - Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) announced Wednesday the appointment of Amy Burroughs as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Burroughs will also join the Terns board of directors.

Most recently, Burroughs served as CEO at Cleave Therapeutics, where she led the company through financings, spearheaded licensing and collaboration deals, and oversaw the clinical development of its investigational therapy, CB-5339, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

Previously, she served as executive in residence at 5AM Ventures and, in parallel, as senior advisor to one of its portfolio companies, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, during its initial public offering.

Earlier in her career, Burroughs held roles of increasing responsibility in commercial and strategy at Genentech, commercial and business development at other high growth therapeutics companies, talent and governance at Egon Zehnder International, and brand management at Procter & Gamble.

