Ternium (TX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.85, changing hands as low as $43.52 per share. Ternium S A shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.46 per share, with $56.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.