Ternium (TX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ternium S.A. (TX) reported $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -87.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Steel Segment - Shipments - Total Steel Products : 3,757.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,884.72 K Ton.

: 3,757.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,884.72 K Ton. Steel Segment - Shipments - Mexico : 1,849.00 K Ton versus 1,941.65 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,849.00 K Ton versus 1,941.65 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment - Shipments - Brazil : 994.00 K Ton compared to the 1,024.70 K Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 994.00 K Ton compared to the 1,024.70 K Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment - Shipments - Southern Region : 557.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 543.70 K Ton.

: 557.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 543.70 K Ton. Steel Segment - Revenue per Ton - Total Steel Products : $992.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,008.80.

: $992.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,008.80. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Total Steel Segment : $3.8 billion versus $3.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.8 billion versus $3.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Other Products : $76 million compared to the $82.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $76 million compared to the $82.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Total Steel Products : $3.73 billion versus $3.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.73 billion versus $3.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Southern Region : $594 million versus $584.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $594 million versus $584.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Mexico : $1.8 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.8 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Other Markets : $380 million versus $404.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $380 million versus $404.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Brazil: $950 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $943.17 million.

Here is how Ternium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ternium here>>>

Shares of Ternium have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ternium S.A. (TX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.