Terna 9-Month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Terna S.p.A. (TRN.MI, TEZNY) on Thursday reported results for the nine months, with profit increasing from last year, as revenues grew.

Group net profit for the period rose 5% to 852.7 million euros from 812.6 million euros last year. EBIT for the period gained 7.2% to 1.35 billion euros from 1.26 billion euros last year.

Revenues for the period gained 8.9% to 2.88 billion euros from 2.65 billion euros last year. The increase was mainly driven by growth in revenue from Regulated Activities, primarily due to the expansion of the regulated asset base (RAB) as a result of new investments, partially offset by a reduction in output-based incentives.

Looking forward, in 2025, the Terna Group expects revenue at 4.03 billion euros, EBITDA at 2.70 billion euros and Group net profit at 1.08 billion euros.

