Markets
TEZNY

Terna 9-Month Profit Rises

November 13, 2025 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Terna S.p.A. (TRN.MI, TEZNY) on Thursday reported results for the nine months, with profit increasing from last year, as revenues grew.

Group net profit for the period rose 5% to 852.7 million euros from 812.6 million euros last year. EBIT for the period gained 7.2% to 1.35 billion euros from 1.26 billion euros last year.

Revenues for the period gained 8.9% to 2.88 billion euros from 2.65 billion euros last year. The increase was mainly driven by growth in revenue from Regulated Activities, primarily due to the expansion of the regulated asset base (RAB) as a result of new investments, partially offset by a reduction in output-based incentives.

Looking forward, in 2025, the Terna Group expects revenue at 4.03 billion euros, EBITDA at 2.70 billion euros and Group net profit at 1.08 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEZNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.