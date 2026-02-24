Terex (TEX) Price Target Increased by 22.69% to 77.78

The average one-year price target for Terex (NYSE:TEX) has been revised to $77.78 / share. This is an increase of 22.69% from the prior estimate of $63.39 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.97% from the latest reported closing price of $67.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.12%, an increase of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 84,905K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,889K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares , representing a decrease of 12.31%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,798K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 82.60% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,758K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 72.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,135K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,032K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.17% over the last quarter.

