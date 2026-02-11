Terex Reports Profit In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Terex (TEX) reported fourth quarter net income of $63 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to a loss of $2 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income was $74 million, or $1.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $52 million, or $0.77 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter net sales were $1.3 billion, 6.2% higher than the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding ESG, legacy revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year, driven by higher sales in Aerials and Utilities business.

For 2026, Terex expects EPS of $4.50 - $5.00, compared to $4.80 - $5.20 for legacy Terex. The company targets sales of $7.5 billion to $8.1 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Terex shares are up 1.25 percent to $60.00.

