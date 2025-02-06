Terex Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Terex Corp. (TEX):

Earnings: -$2 million in Q4 vs. $128 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $1.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $1.241 billion in Q4 vs. $1.223 billion in the same period last year.

