Terex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.47, changing hands as low as $45.03 per share. Terex Corp. shares are currently trading off about 15.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.53 per share, with $58.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.84.

