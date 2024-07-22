News & Insights

Terex To Acquire Environmental Solutions Group From Dover In $2.0 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

July 22, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Terex (TEX) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Environmental Solutions Group from Dover (DOV), in a $2.0 billion all-cash deal. When adjusted for the present value of expected tax benefits of approximately $275 million, the purchase price is $1.725 billion. ESG is specialized in the design and manufacturing of refuse collection vehicles, waste compaction equipment, and associated parts and digital solutions.

ESG is comprised of product brands — Heil, Marathon, Curotto-Can, and Bayne Thinline, as well as digital solutions offerings 3rd Eye and Soft-Pak.

