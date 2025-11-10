TeraGo Inc Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - TeraGo Inc (TGO.TO) announced Loss for third quarter of -C$2.37 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$2.37 million, or -C$0.12 per share. This compares with -C$3.34 million, or -C$0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to C$6.40 million from C$6.54 million last year.

TeraGo Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$2.37 Mln. vs. -C$3.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.12 vs. -C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$6.40 Mln vs. C$6.54 Mln last year.

