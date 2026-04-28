Teradyne (XTRA:TEY) Price Target Increased by 14.22% to 310.97

The average one-year price target for Teradyne (XTRA:TEY) has been revised to 310,97 € / share. This is an increase of 14.22% from the prior estimate of 272,26 € dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 231,02 € to a high of 440,56 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.86% from the latest reported closing price of 352,80 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an decrease of 394 owner(s) or 26.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEY is 0.22%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.71% to 150,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,490K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares , representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,204K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares , representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,164K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 28.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,503K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,654K shares , representing a decrease of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,306K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 41.28% over the last quarter.

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