Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 596% Total Return On Their Investment

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares for the last five years, while they gained 571%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Better yet, the share price has risen 6.0% in the last week.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Teradyne managed to grow its earnings per share at 35% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 46% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TER Earnings Per Share Growth May 31st 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Teradyne has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Teradyne's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Teradyne the TSR over the last 5 years was 596%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Teradyne shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 98% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 47% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you would like to research Teradyne in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like Teradyne better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

