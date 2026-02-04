Teradyne Inc: Sky’s the Limit for This Market, Until It Isn't

Teradyne Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TER) stock price action is parabolic in early 2026—and it could continue rising, driven by a booming AI business and what can be described as NVIDIA-quality results.

Revenue in Q4 grew by nearly 45%, accelerating sequentially, compounded by margin strength and better-than-expected guidance. The likely scenario is that the upcoming results will also outperform guidance, continuing the cycle for at least another quarter.

Teradyne is a lagging indicator for the industry. Its products are used in semiconductor testing and production, and its business is affected by the accelerating production of GPUs and HBM4 components, as well as the globally booming data center industry. Capacity is expanding across the industry to meet the so far unmet demand, suggesting Teradyne’s business acceleration will continue for several more quarters at least.

Semiconductor Strength Drives Teradyne Inc. to Record Highs

Teradyne had a robust quarter, with revenue up by 43.4% year-over-year (YOY), outpacing analyst consensus by 1,000 basis points. Strength was seen across segments, led by a 57% increase in the core semiconductor test segment. Compute and AI memory were cited as business drivers, and strength carried through to the bottom line.

Margin was a critical detail in the report, as operating and net margins expanded sufficiently for income and earnings to grow by triple-digits YOY. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outperformed by more than 3,000 basis points, lending credence to the guidance outlook.

As strong as the earnings are, it is management's forward-looking guidance that has TER stock at new highs and heading higher. The company forecasted revenue growth more than 26 percentage points above the 39% expected, with an equally strong earnings forecast. Adjusted EPS is expected to be near $2.07, which is more than 65% above consensus.

The adjusted EPS guidance could be cautious, given robust industry trends. HBM and GPU markets are widely reported to be sold out through the end of 2026 and will likely remain so well into 2027, underpinning a robust outlook for capacity expansion and demand for Teradyne products.

Operational Quality Attracts Buy-and-Hold Investors to Teradyne Stock

Teradyne’s operational quality is as good as it gets among publicly traded companies. The balance sheet reflects this, with no long-term debt and growth efforts self-funded. Highlights at the end of 2025 include increased assets and persistently low leverage, with total liabilities about 0.5X the equity.

The only drawback is that total shareholders’ equity ended the year about where it started. However, this is offset by share buybacks and reliable dividend payments that can be sustained indefinitely. Neither buybacks nor dividends are robust, together amounting to approximately 1.1% annualized yield, but they are sufficient to attract a wide range of investors, including buy-and-hold institutions.

Institutional interest is a factor for investors to be aware of. Institutions hold about 99% of the stock. As a result, the scarcity of shares is helping the meteoric stock price increase, but there is risk. The risks include short-sellers stepping in to provide the market with liquidity and institutions, who are now presented with significant profits, reverting to distribution. Institutions bought on balance in 2025 but reverted to selling in Q4 and sustained the bearish activity in January 2026, which presents a headwind for market action.

Analyst trends are bullish but also pose a risk to the market. The analyst response to the guidance was positive, as many analysts raised their price targets. However, the increases have aligned with existing highs and may cap near-term gains. It is likely that price targets will continue to rise, but if the consensus continues to lag the market, it could set the stage for a significant correction.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.