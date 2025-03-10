Teradyne To Buy Privately Held Quantifi Photonics

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Monday said it has agreed to acquire privately held Quantifi Photonics.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

This acquisition will enable Teradyne to deliver scalable photonic integrated circuit (PIC) test solutions. PIC technology is leveraging wafer-based manufacturing, multi-die integration, and advanced packaging with high-speed I/O interfaces to enable the rapidly evolving high-performance Compute market to support AI workloads.

"The extraordinary growth and complexity driven by Cloud AI will require optical interconnect solutions to support the bandwidth and reduce the power required for next-generation networks," said Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith. "We are thrilled to welcome the Quantifi Photonics team to Teradyne to accelerate the development of cost-effective, high-throughput test solutions for wafer-level, die/multi-die and co-packaged optical module testing."

