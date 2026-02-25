Teradata (TDC) Price Target Increased by 24.75% to 37.54

The average one-year price target for Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has been revised to $37.54 / share. This is an increase of 24.75% from the prior estimate of $30.09 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from the latest reported closing price of $30.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 11.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.11%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 110,604K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 9,417K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,713K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,914K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,254K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares , representing a decrease of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 76.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,885K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,864K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,410K shares , representing a decrease of 53.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 9.58% over the last quarter.

