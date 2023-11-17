Teradata (TDC) Expands Portfolio With Teradata AI Unlimited

Teradata TDC recently launched Teradata AI Unlimited, a serverless artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) engine with high-performance computing and ClearScape Analytics intended for data exploration, testing and experimentation.



Teradata AI Unlimited offers the industry's most advanced analytics capabilities in a self-service environment using Microsoft Fabric, with native integration into the Microsoft ecosystem. It expands Microsoft Fabric by incorporating an advanced AI/ML engine into Teradata platform's end-to-end analytics.



Teradata AI Unlimited enables data scientists, data engineers and developers to perform at their peak by providing access to huge volumes of data and unlimited opportunities to explore, create and experiment.



Teradata AI Unlimited enhances historical data platforms and seeks to make AI innovation faster, easier and cheaper.

Teradata’s Robust Growth Prospects

The company’s strong product portfolio, which includes cloud analytics and an AI data platform that provides uniformed data, trustworthy AI, and faster innovation for improved decision-making, enhances prospects.



Teradata recently launched VantageCloud Lake on Microsoft Azure cloud computing service, allowing customers to use its modern cloud-native architecture and analytics framework, ClearScape Analytics, to leverage accurate data and reliable AI for faster innovation.



Recently, TDC also announced a partnership with Dataiku that enables users to prepare, train and deploy AI models at scale. To help businesses speed up their digital transition, the integration combines Dataiku's easy user interface with Teradata's sophisticated analytics capabilities.



Teradata acquired Stemma earlier this year, which added AI-enhanced data search and exploration capabilities to its portfolio, allowing it to provide a better user experience while advancing its agenda in data lineage, governance, and compliance.

Strong Q3 Results, Positive View

Teradata reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $438 million, which reflected 5% growth year over year.



For fiscal 2023, Teradata expects total revenue growth of 1-4% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $451.81 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.04%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Teradata shares have surged 38.5% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s increase of 44.7%. The underperformance is attributed to stiff competition in the analytic data solutions market and weakness in the APJ and China regions.



