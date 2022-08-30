Teradata (TDC) Expands Cloud Offering With VantageCloud Lake

Teradata TDC introduced VantageCloud Lake to expand its portfolio of cloud solutions.

VantageCloud Lake, developed on a cloud-native architecture, uses automatically elastic and completely isolated multi-compute clusters. It offers scalability and durability, and optimizes the consumption cost for workload management and workload isolation.

The underlined product is equipped with advanced data analytics capabilities, including ClearScape Analytics, which provides an end-to-end support to analytics across the cloud platform.

With the launch of VantageCloud Lake, Teradata strengthened its cloud analytics and data platform named VantageCloud.

On the back of VantageCloud Lake, Teradata aims to help customers build new projects across departments using core data, maintaining governance and sustaining cost control, without requiring shadow IT systems.

Customer Momentum to Grow

Strong capabilities of VantageCloud Lake are expected to boost its adoption rate which in turn, will contribute to TDC’s top-line growth in the days ahead.

Moreover, the addition of VantageCloud Lake to the VantageCloud platform is expected to continue helping Teradata sustain its customer momentum.

TDC has partnered with some organizations in recent months on the back of the VantageCloud platform.

Teradata joined forces with the world’s largest IT distributor Ingram Micro to help customers in Singapore implement Teradata Vantage in the cloud to meet demand for data-driven business intelligence.

Further, TDC’s collaboration with Microsoft for integrating its Vantage data platform with Microsoft Azure remains a major plus. With this partnership, businesses can leverage both companies’ technologies to modernize their data analytics workloads with security, reliability and elasticity.

Additionally, Teradata strengthened its partnership with Telefonica Espana, wherein the latter migrated its on-premises data analytics ecosystem to TDC’s Vantage on Google Cloud.

Efforts to Boost Prospects

The latest move along with growing momentum across VantageCloud is likely to strengthen Teradata’s position in the booming cloud computing market, where growth is attributed to the pandemic-spurred demand for remote working and online learning.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the underlined market is expected to hit $791.5 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 17.9% between 2022 and 2028.

A Grand View Research report indicates that the same market is likely to see a CAGR of 15.7% during the 2022-2030 forecast period.

The launch of VantageCloud Lake will help Teradata capitalize on the teeming prospects of the data analytics market.

The data analytics market is witnessing significant growth in recent times owing to increasing demand for modern technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in corporate operations.

According to a Technavio report, the aforesaid market is expected to reach $196.5 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2026.

We believe, Teradata’s solid potential in these promising markets is likely to aid it in winning investors’ confidence in the near and the long term.

Shares of TDC have been down 23.4% in the year-to-date period, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 21.5%.

