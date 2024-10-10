Teradata Rides on Strong Portfolio, Expanding Partner Base

Teradata TDC is strengthening its portfolio with the addition of new capabilities to VantageCloud Lake and ClearScape Analytics. It also announced a collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA on Tuesday that integrates the Vantage platform with NVIDIA AI.



TDC’s new offerings will help enterprises easily implement Generative AI (Gen AI) for different use cases and see immediate returns. The small and medium-sized Large Language Models (LLMs) are fit-for-purpose open-source models that are easy to deploy being less complex and of lower cost.



Bring-your-own LLM (BYO-LLM) helps TDC customers leverage small or mid-sized open LLMs, including domain-specific models. Teradata’s new features bring the LLMs to the data. This lowers headaches for organizations as it minimizes data movement and maximizes security, privacy and trust.



TDC users can now also decide to use GPUs or CPUs, depending on the complexity and size of the LLM. Its VantageCloud Lake offers GPU to speed up performance at scale for tasks like inferencing and model fine-tuning.

TDC-NVDA Partners to Improve Client Experience

Teradata is integrating NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM microservices into the Vantage platform to accelerate AI workloads. The integration will support the development of foundation and customized LLMs, agentic workflows and retrieval-augmented generation applications.



NVIDIA AI Enterprise will help TDC customers deploy their own custom models that offer enterprise-grade security, support, and stability, to drive higher returns from Gen AI use cases.



Teradata is also offering NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure as it supports both small language models and open LLMs in VantageCloud Lake.



The partnership with NVIDIA is expected to boost the experience of Teradata’s customers.

Rich Partner Base Aids Teradata’s Prospects

An expanding partner base that includes the likes of Datarobot, Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon has been a major growth driver for Teradata.



In June, TDC announced the integration of Teradata VantageCloud Lake with Alphabet’s Google Cloud, combining ClearScape Analytics and Google’s Vertex AI and Gemini models to enhance AI capabilities and drive advanced use cases.



The availability of Teradata VantageCloud Lake on Microsoft Azure is expected to expand clientele as it offers end-to-end support for AI and machine learning workloads, including generative AI and LLMs.



TDC also renewed and expanded its strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance cloud migration, data analytics modernization, and industry-vertical use cases through advanced generative AI capabilities.

Teradata to Gain From Strong Portfolio

Teradata’s VantageCloud and ClearScape Analytics solutions are gaining strong adoption, thereby driving top-line growth.



