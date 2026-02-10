Teradata Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $37 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $25 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $421 million from $409 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37 Mln. vs. $25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $421 Mln vs. $409 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.75 To $ 0.79

For the full-year of 2026 : Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

