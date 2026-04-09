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Teradata Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TDC

April 09, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.46, changing hands as low as $24.77 per share. Teradata Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Teradata Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TDC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.71 per share, with $41.7799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.92.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 Vivos Therapeutics Next Earnings Date
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> Vivos Therapeutics Next Earnings Date-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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