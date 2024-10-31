Teradata appoints Louis Landry as CTO

Teradata (TDC) announced that Louis Landry has been promoted to the position of CTO. In this role, Landry will leverage more than two decades of experience in software architecture and engineering leadership to drive the company’s technological vision and innovation strategy. Landry has been with Teradata for more than 10 years, most recently as head of the company’s Technology and Innovation Office, where he led advanced research and development for Teradata.

