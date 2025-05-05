Markets
TDC

Teradata Appoints John Ederer As CFO, Effective May 12, 2025

May 05, 2025 — 10:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Teradata (TDC) announced that it has appointed John Ederer as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12, 2025. Ederer will be a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Teradata President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve McMillan.

Prior to Teradata, Ederer served as CFO of Model N, a provider of cloud revenue management solutions Previously, Ederer was CFO at K2 Software, Inc. Earlier in his 25+ year career, John held financial leadership roles at enterprise software and other companies including TIBCO Software, SAP, Business Objects, and Ariba. He started his career in investment banking as an equity research analyst covering enterprise software companies and healthcare.

